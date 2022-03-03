Exciting program of Australia's top authors coming to Newcastle Writers Festival

The Newcastle Writers Festival launched its ninth program on Thursday night, March 3, with a special event at Newcastle City Hall featuring much-loved gardening identity Costa Georgiadis and hosted by Paul West.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald for more than 20 years, focusing on coverage of culture, art, entertainment, food, drinks, books and music.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald for more than 20 years, focusing on coverage of culture, art, entertainment, food, drinks, books and music.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.