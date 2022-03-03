Newcastle Herald
Exciting program of Australia's top authors coming to Newcastle Writers Festival

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
Updated March 3 2022 - 11:57pm, first published 11:30pm
Celebration: Noted foodies and writers Paul West and Costa Georgiadis at Thursday night's special event to launch the 2022 Newcastle Writers Festival. Picture: Chris Patterson

The Newcastle Writers Festival launched its ninth program on Thursday night, March 3, with a special event at Newcastle City Hall featuring much-loved gardening identity Costa Georgiadis and hosted by Paul West.

