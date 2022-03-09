Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

'It really is a game-changer': Calls to subsidise cystic fibrosis drug

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
Updated March 9 2022 - 6:18am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Life-changer: Mark Wells, 40, is calling for a CF drug to be listed on the PBS. He is pictured with wife Ellie, and children, Arlo, 4, and seven-month-old Magnolia.

A "BONAFIDE miracle drug" that could "transform" the lives of people living with cystic fibrosis could cost families more than $300,000 a year unless it is added to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, Hunter musician Mark Wells says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anita Beaumont

Anita Beaumont

Journalist

Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.