Timing right as Branxton's Corey Lamb prepares to hit pro ranks at TPS Hunter Valley

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated March 9 2022 - 5:27am, first published 4:30am
PERFECT TIMING: Branxton's Corey Lamb's recent good form has included winning the Concord Cup as an amateur last month. Picture: David Tease (Golf NSW)

Branxton golfer Corey Lamb has decided to turn professional at The Players Series [TPS] Hunter Valley this week.

