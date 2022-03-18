Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
In depth

Artist Dale Frank's garden vision flourishes in Hunter Valley

SB
By Scott Bevan
March 18 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GARDEN ART: Dale Frank sits in the botanical gardens he has created on his historic property near Singleton. Pictures: Simone De Peak

DALE Frank is internationally renowned for creating large and bold abstract paintings, but his biggest and perhaps most eye-popping work is being created right outside his door.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SB

Scott Bevan

Writer

Scott Bevan is a senior writer for The Newcastle Herald. He has also worked in radio and television and is the author of six books.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.