Newcastle Herald
Home/Coronavirus

Cessnock man, Maitland woman the latest COVID deaths

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated March 19 2022 - 12:22am, first published 12:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cessnock man, Maitland woman the latest COVID deaths

A Maitland woman and a Cessnock man are two of 12 COVID-related deaths reported across NSW on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Coronavirus
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.