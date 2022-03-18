Newcastle Herald
Liberal councillor aims at Newcastle's 'nuclear-free' status in submarine vote on Tuesday

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
March 18 2022 - 8:00pm
CONTENDER: Port of Newcastle. Will Newcastle council's recently re-stated declaration of the city as a 'nuclear-free zone' impact on the federal government's choice of east coast naval base? Some will hope so, others, including Liberal Callum Pull, hope not.

LIBERAL councillor Callum Pull has lodged a notice of motion for Tuesday night's council meeting to have the City of Newcastle back the east coast naval base proposed by the Morrison government to house nuclear submarines.

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

