Hope for funding from Stockton Beach Taskforce meeting

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
March 22 2022 - 6:00pm
DESTRUCTION: Stockton Beach was again battered by intense storms earlier this month, causing erosion and a washup of debris. Picture: Peter Lorimer

The Deputy Premier's Stockton Beach Taskforce will meet on Wednesday in what Newcastle council hopes will bring a promise of funding for ongoing sand replenishment.

