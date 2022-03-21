Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government
Have your say

Plan to cover hoardings with street art to deter graffiti

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
March 21 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Knights players taking part in Jeff McCloy's graffiti drive at the old Newcastle post office last month. Picture: Peter Lorimer

Developers of construction sites in prominent areas could be required to cover their hoardings with street art under a plan almost certain to be endorsed by Newcastle council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.