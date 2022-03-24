Newcastle Herald
Home/Coronavirus

Infant died at John Hunter due to COVID, inquest confirms

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated March 24 2022 - 1:05am, first published 12:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Infant died at John Hunter due to COVID, inquest confirms

HEALTH authorities have confirmed COVID-19 as the cause of death of a two-month-old child in a Hunter hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.

More from Coronavirus
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.