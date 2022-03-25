Newcastle Herald
No new COVID deaths in the Hunter amid rising case numbers

EH
By Ethan Hamilton
Updated March 25 2022 - 1:48am, first published 1:00am
The Hunter New England Health District saw 2746 new COVID cases in the 24 hours to 4pm Thursday, up from 2149 in the previous 24 hours.

NO COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in The Hunter New England Health District (HNEHD) yesterday, as case numbers continue to rise.

Local News

