After a second COVID-shortened Newcastle championship season, players are set to relish a return to action this Saturday. Souths finished on top when play was halted and will be aiming for further dominance with a mostly similar team. There has, however, been several player movements between some other sides and competition looks set to be tight in 2022. Here is how the eight championship teams are shaping up:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.