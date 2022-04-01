Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Newcastle Olympic coach Joel Griffiths searching for "a response" in NPL NNSW round five

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
April 1 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MIXED START: Newcastle Olympic, in action during round two, opened their season with a 2-1 win against Broadmeadow before going down 3-1 to Charlestown. Picture: Peter Lorimer

Newcastle Olympic coach Joel Griffiths wants "a response" from his charges when they host Lake Macquarie in round five of National Premier Leagues Northern NSW at Darling Street Oval on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.