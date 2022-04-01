Newcastle Olympic coach Joel Griffiths searching for "a response" in NPL NNSW round five

Newcastle Olympic coach Joel Griffiths wants "a response" from his charges when they host Lake Macquarie in round five of National Premier Leagues Northern NSW at Darling Street Oval on Sunday.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
