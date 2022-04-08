Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald for more than 20 years, focusing on coverage of culture, art, entertainment, food, drinks, books and music. He was previously managing editor of the Hunter Valley News and Muswellbrook Chronicle. He was founding editor of the Newcastle Times. He was also editor of the Tahoe World newspaper in Tahoe City, California, and the Cordova Times in Cordova, Alaska. He began his career as a part-time sports reporter at the Rapid City Journal in Rapid City, South Dakota, as a teenager.