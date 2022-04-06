Kurri Kurri's debut caps set to reach double figures

KURRI KURRI, whenever they eventually get on the paddock, look likely to have more Newcastle Rugby League rookies and club debutants than old Bulldogs playing their season opener.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.