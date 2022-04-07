Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Bureau of Meteorology issues heavy rainfall warning for Hunter region as Barrington Tops Forest Road shut after landslip

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated April 7 2022 - 7:09am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DARK: Storm clouds over a house on Oakhampton Road, Maitland on Thursday. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

The Hunter was mostly spared from the intense rainfall that fell into already soaked catchments across the southern part of the state on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.