Appeal after man, 27, shot in the leg at Arnott Street, Edgeworth

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated April 9 2022 - 1:55am, first published 1:11am
Man, 27, shot in the leg at Edgeworth

A man is undergoing treatment after he was shot in the leg in Edgeworth on Friday night.

