Police search: Missing elderly man Kevin Bown found safe and well at Bolton Point

Updated April 12 2022 - 5:47am, first published 5:06am
FOUND: Missing man Kevin Bown has been found safe and well at Bolton Point.

MISSING man Kevin Bown has been found safe and well after a concerted search effort from police and the public.

