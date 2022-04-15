Newcastle Herald
Home/Coronavirus
Watch

NSW COVID: Hunter New England records deaths in Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Midcoast on Good Friday

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated April 15 2022 - 2:22am, first published 1:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THREE people have died in Hunter New England health district with COVID-19 as the region's cases again rose by more than 2000.

Three deaths in Hunter New England district's latest COVID update
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.

More from Coronavirus
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.