Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Federal Election

Mandalong Road upgrade: Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce slams Labor's $30 million commitment, residents concerned road still won't cope amid major developments

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated April 14 2022 - 6:03am, first published 3:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UPGRADE: Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce at the Mandalong Road announcement on Thursday. Photo: Madeline Link

RESIDENTS aren't sold on the $76 million dollar upgrade to the major chokepoint on Mandalong Road, arguing it will struggle to meet demands under new pressure from the $235 million Cedar Mill development.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Federal Election
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.