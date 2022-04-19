Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Knights players Adam Clune and Hymel Hunt in the mix for round-seven clash with Parramatta Eels

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated April 19 2022 - 1:04pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Clune with Jake Clifford at Knights training. Picture: Peter Lorimer.

Newcastle halfback Adam Clune has been named to play against Parramatta, while winger Hymel Hunt could be set to make his first appearance for the season after being included in an extended squad on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.