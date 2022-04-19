Newcastle halfback Adam Clune has been named to play against Parramatta, while winger Hymel Hunt could be set to make his first appearance for the season after being included in an extended squad on Tuesday.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.
