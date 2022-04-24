Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Racing: Cameron Crockett-trained Mr Hussill lands second Highway win

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated April 24 2022 - 2:38am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Crockett-trained Mr Hussill lands second Highway win

Cameron Crockett-trained Mr Hussill has bounced back from missing the recent Country Championship final to claim a second Highway race at Randwick.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.