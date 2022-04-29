Newcastle Herald
Australian Energy Market Operator acknowledges cutting electricity use now a central part of managing the National Electricity Market

By Ian Kirkwood
April 29 2022 - 12:30pm
PRICE HIKE: Various reasons have been put forward to explain high and volatile wholesale electricity prices, including coal-fired power station outages, constraints on interstate interconnectors and high coal prices.

LARGE electricity users have been paid to cut their power use under a Wholesale Demand Response mechanism "for the first time in the National Electricity Market", a new report by the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has confirmed.

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

