Seven Days in Rugby League: Dogs good as Gould

The Knights' injury curse has spread to the Herald's rugby league team. Regular Sevens Days scribe Robert Dillon has gone gaga after a fifth failed attempt at Wordle and has been sent for a HIA. The football writer has been plucked from reserve grade Artie Beetson Origin style to answer an SOS.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.