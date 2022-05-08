Labor's chance to lead 'red' transformation

The wall would track northwards from Katoomba along the Nepean and Hawkesbury rivers, the boundaries of the Division of Macquarie, into the Division of Robertson, centred on Gosford, and then Dobell, centred on Wyong. Up the M1, the divisions of Shortland, around Lake Macquarie, and Newcastle are certain to be as red as ever. And walling off the Nationals would be the divisions of Paterson, stretching north to Port Stephens and west beyond Maitland, and Hunter, running up the valley, all the way to Muswellbrook. Of course, two weeks is a doubly-long time in politics. However, if polls and seat-by-seat betting odds prove accurate predictors, with Robertson very close, Labor's northern fortress will be in place for the first time since Paul Keating led Labor to victory three decades ago.