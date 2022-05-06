Newcastle Herald
Home/Comment/Columnists
Opinion

When the parking gets tough, the tough get parking, writes Simon Walker

By Simon Walker
May 6 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Going for gold

Going for gold is more than just an aspiration when it comes to parking a car - it can be life-affirming.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Columnists
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.