Going for gold is more than just an aspiration when it comes to parking a car - it can be life-affirming.
How many times do you turn up to a busy supermarket or some packed-out event and discover parking is tight.
Advertisement
First reflex is usually park at the earliest opportunity and walk the extra distance to where ever it is you have to go. This might be wise and unambitious and ordinary, but that my friend is not 'going for gold'.
When going for car park gold, you set aside such mediocrity.
You swing past that first and possibly only parking spot you'll find in that crowded car park during whatever hectic long weekend, school pick-up, hellish dash to the shopping centre scenario you might find yourself in.
And you motor forward into the unknown towards a golden parking glow that isn't even apparent yet.
Certainly not to your passengers who are saying things like "you've blown it you idiot".
You're often saying that to yourself too.
Because it is never clear when you go for car park gold, that you will find it. Maybe you should have taken that first park after all.
As Jesus knew, and as someone with delusions of parking grandeur also knows, time in the wilderness comes with the car-parking territory.
You're seeking higher ground; spiritually, morally, and perhaps in relation to the bottleshop.
Going for gold teaches you to ignore negative voices from the back seat, and inside your head. It demands you follow your parking instincts, like a spawning salmon, or a mighty eagle circling prey. Or a mighty uncertain eagle.
And so you push forward into the next row of car spaces, screeching.
Not just because you have no choice, now that you're jammed from behind by others going for gold.
But because you've hit the brakes sensing that Ford D Max up ahead is going to exit.
Or maybe it's a Toyota. You don't know a lot about cars. But you do know its reverse lights have come on.
With that the doubters go quiet and you're suddenly reaching for your indicator, nodding to yourself as if to say - gold baby!
Actually, when I strike gold like this, I'm usually not very quiet about it at all. I'm like "in your face - nailed it".
And I'm never sure who I'm saying that too but it may well be reflective of what my life has come to in terms of achievement.
Advertisement
The truth is, you will never experience this intoxicating high if you don't go for gold.
You take a gamble and it pays off.
That's what backing yourself is all about.
Unjustified optimism in a confined space often requiring a bit of air-con.
Of course there are times when you finish off the podium going for car park gold.
This is called "going for car park fool's gold" and is defined by one simple fact - not getting a park.
Advertisement
It happens to the best of us, and when it does, best keep moving because, really, what other choice have you got.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.