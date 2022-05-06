Central coach Phil Williams knows Warren Schillings will make a difference for the Butcher Boys this season, but remains unsure exactly when.
Schillings has been named to play for Central against Macquarie at St John Oval on Sunday and Williams hopes to unleash him out in the middle.
However, Williams says the Butcher Boys are awaiting an official clearance from Schillings' most recent club the Northern Hawks.
It leaves Schillings, a winner of multiple Newcastle Rugby League premierships with Western Suburbs and former Rebels representative captain, on the sidelines until the paperwork has been completed.
"He'll be a very good addition for us," Williams said.
"He's leadership qualities and his playing ability will be a big plus."
Schillings initially joined Central from Wests last year, along with good mate Luke Walsh having won a grand final together at the Rosellas in 2019.
However, the uncompromising forward instead switched to the Hawks as they pushed to enter the first-grade competition.
The Hawks weren't granted a promotion for 2022 and Schillings has since opted to return to the Butcher Boys.
But, approaching round seven, he has yet to lace up a boot as the off-field issues continue to be sorted out.
"I know that we'll get him before the cut off date [June 30], but whether that's this weekend, next weekend or beyond I just don't know. It's been a long process," Williams said.
Macquarie coach Steve Kidd said Ben Roose (hamstring) would likely play at Charlestown but was undergoing a fitness test at training on Friday night.
The Scorpions and Butcher Boys (6 points) are part of a five-way share for second spot on the ladder.
Wyong and Cessnock (6) are also in that position, going head-to-head at Morry Breen Oval on Saturday.
Goannas captain-coach Harry Siejka, still out with a hamstring injury, says Jayden Young and Wyatt Shaw are due back from Knights commitments while Pita Godinet wears the No.7 jersey.
Souths (6) rookie Ben Brennan underwent surgery this week on a broken jaw sustained during Sunday's debut and now faces up to two months in the casualty ward.
The Lions travel to Cahill Oval on Saturday to meet Lakes (2), who could be missing Nick Glohe (COVID).
Wests (0) are down Joe Lumb (ankle), Liam Wiscombe (Knights) and Kyle Avery (unavailable) against The Entrance (4) at Harker Oval on Saturday.
