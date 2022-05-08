Newcastle Herald
Hunters Wildfires dominant in first-up Jack Scott Cup victory over Western Sydney

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
May 8 2022 - 1:00am
Forward Maryann Utai, pictured making a tackle in the 2020 season, was one of five Hunter Wildfires players to score tries in a round-one win over Western Sydney Two Blues on Saturday. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Coach Joey de Dassel credited "the little things" as the Hunter Wildfires women opened their Jack Scott Cup campaign with a 29-12 win over Western Sydney Two Blues at Eric Tweedale Stadium on Saturday.

