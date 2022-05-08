Hunters Wildfires dominant in first-up Jack Scott Cup victory over Western Sydney

Coach Joey de Dassel credited "the little things" as the Hunter Wildfires women opened their Jack Scott Cup campaign with a 29-12 win over Western Sydney Two Blues at Eric Tweedale Stadium on Saturday.
The Wildfires are playing their third season in the Sydney women's rugby union competition and produced an important first-up victory as they eye big guns Sydney University in round two.
Advertisement
"We started a little bit slow; it was a bit of a process just for the girls to jell and realise where they were in the competition," de Dassel said.
"But once they settled they really started to assert their dominance."
The Wildfires took a 12-0 lead into the break then scored early in the second half to stay in control.
Wingers Debbie Gimini and Becc Gordon, centres Greta Smith and Emily Sheather plus front-rower Maryann Utai all scored tries.
"It's great to see our wingers and centres scoring but also good to see the forwards get some reward as well for a really dominant performance that was based on effort," de Dassel said.
"Our effort was probably the thing I was most pleased with. We've still got lots to work on and it's early in the season, but it was just little things that don't really take any talent, like working hard off the ball and getting back up off the ground."
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.