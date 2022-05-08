Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Charlestown and Broadmeadow steal a gap on NNSW NPL rivals

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated May 8 2022 - 8:34am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SHOT FIRED: Valentine scorer Tyrone Mulder has a crack at goal during Broadmeadow's 4-1 win at Magic Park on Sunday in round nine of the NNSW NPL. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Broadmeadow and Charlestown moved further clear of their rivals and set up a mouth-watering clash next week with victories on Sunday in the Northern NSW NPL.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.