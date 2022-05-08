Merewether's Rose Davies has taken another step towards selection for this year's World Championships and Commonwealth Games.
The 22-year-old Olympian ran a personal-best time of 31 minutes, 18.54 seconds for the women's 10,000 metres in the US over the weekend, inside the qualifying standard of 31:25.
Davies, who has been training in America following national titles in Sydney in April, finished third at the track meet in California on Saturday (AEST).
Her next stop is set to be the Diamond League event in Birmingham on May 21.
She's hoping to contest both the World Athletics Championships in the US (July 15-24) and the Commonwealth Games in England (July 28-August 8).
Davies clocked a PB for the 5000m last month, recording a time of 15:07.49. The qualifying standard is 15:10.
She successfully defended her Zatopek:10 title in Melbourne in January.
The Scott Westcott-coached athlete made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last year, finishing 18th in a heat of the women's 5000m.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
