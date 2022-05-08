Newcastle Olympic out to stifle Warners Bay attack in NNSWL NPL

Newcastle Olympic coach Paul DeVitis expects a "fired up" Warners Bay when they target much-needed points in a rescheduled NPLW Northern NSW clash at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Tuesday night.
The Panthers slipped from second place to third, on 13 points, over the weekend after they forfeited a 4-2 lead in a 4-4 draw with fifth-placed Adamstown (7).
Olympic are coming off a 3-1 loss to unbeaten leaders Broadmeadow (18) and are sixth on six points after five outings, three points below fourth-placed Charlestown (9).
"[Warners Bay] didn't have a good result either so they'll be fired up, I'd dare say," DeVitis said.
"If you look at the ladder, we need to pick up some points every game at the moment. We're still trying to build our football performances and we want to minimise what I would call basic errors at the back, which ended up costing us against Magic, and consolidating the good things.
"We will get chances to score goals and against someone like Warners Bay you have to capitalise on those chances. Then it's trying to nullify the supply lines to the attackers, so not allowing midfield time on the ball. That's the likes of Cass [Davis], Zoe [Horgan], Elodie [Dagg], Tara [Pender]."
Warners Bay should be at full strength while Olympic will again be "light on" for numbers due to injury and unavailability.
The game is at 6pm.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
