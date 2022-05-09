Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Newcastle council study to boost affordable housing in Newcastle

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
May 9 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RESIDENTIAL: Housing providers are being sought for the feasibility study to explore options for more affordable homes. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

A new study has opened for tenders to facilitate more homes in Newcastle as housing affordability nears "crisis point" in the city.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.