Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Ceramic works by the late Kunmanara Carroll are on display at Lake Macquarie's MAC yapang gallery

By Jo Bevan
Updated May 13 2022 - 12:39am, first published May 10 2022 - 12:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In his single decade as a ceramic artist, the late Kunmanara Carroll became a master of expression.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.