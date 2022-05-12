Newcastle Herald
James Blake Blee, 62, arrested in Queensland allegedly trying to flee country in connection with $20m worth of cocaine found at Port of Newcastle

By Nick Bielby
Updated May 12 2022 - 4:57am, first published 4:30am
A man charged in connection to $20 million worth of cocaine found at Newcastle port this week - who was allegedly caught trying to board an international flight in Queensland - will face court again on Friday, with NSW Police traveling north to secure his extradition.

