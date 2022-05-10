Jackson Baker and Morgan Cibilic barrel into last 16 at Gold Coast Pro

Merewether's Jackson Baker and Morgan Cibilic produced two of the barrel rides of the day at Snapper Rocks on Tuesday to move into the last 16 at the Gold Coast Pro.
Cibilic was under pressure in his three-man round of 24 contest, sitting last and in danger of elimination in the opening Challenger Series (CS) contest with 10 minutes to go in his half-hour heat.
With a best two-wave total of 7.66, Cibilic trailed fellow Australians Connor O'Leary (14.34) and Alister Reginato (9.1).
Chasing a 5.17 to jump into second place and safety, Cibilic wiped out twice attempting tube rides before pulling off a crazy air drop to tuck in and out of a short and tight barrel to earn a 7.73.
With less than seven minutes remaining, he extended his advantaged over Reginato with a 5.3 from a quick combination of turns on an inside wave for a 13.03 total. It left Reginato chasing an 8.2 to relegate Cibilic.
The scores remained unchanged, giving Cibilic a last 16 clash with Dylan Moffat.
Cibilic, the 2021 world No.5 and rookie of the year, missed the mid-season cut on the Championship Tour and is hunting a return for 2023 through the eight-stop CS. Merewether's Ryan Callinan, who exited in round one at Snapper Rocks, faces the same challenge.
Clubmate Baker is safe on the CT, after finishing just inside the cut in his rookie season, and he continued to relish surfing without pressure at Snapper Rocks.
He opened his heat on Tuesday with a 9.17 to set up victory over Ramzi Boukhiam and Michael Rodrigues.
Baker's long and near-perfect ride started with a barrel and featured wrapping carves, snaps and a floater.
He backed it up with a 4.0 midway through the heat but then managed only threes. However, his 13.17 proved enough to beat Boukhiam (12.17) and Rodrigues (10.93).
It was a third heat win in a row for Baker at Snapper Rocks, but he was keen to improve his back-up scores in the coming rounds.
"It is a great feeling but the more heats I'm surfing, I'm starting to feel like I should be switching into gear and really working hard," Baker said.
"But I'm enjoying the 'no pressure'. I mean, just to get a nine off the bat definitely takes the pressure off as well.
"Coming into the round of 16, the quarters, I'm definitely going to have to step up my game and get a back-up, but to come in from a heat win with things to learn from, that's what I'm here for.
"The more heats I make, the more I can learn. Just practice, practice, practice."
He next faces in-form fellow CT rookie Callum Robson.
The men's and women's contests could conclude on Wednesday.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
