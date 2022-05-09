Kris Lees bypasses Scone Cup with returning star Mugatoo

In Saturday's Scone features, Lees has nominated Never Talk and Wandabaa for the Dark Jewel Classic, Acquitted and Cristal Breeze in the Luskin Star Stakes, The Bopper in the Ortensia Stakes, Zetarita and Rapid Response in the Denise's Joy Stakes and Lucky Variety in the Woodlands Stakes. Lees said "at this stage they'll all take their place".