CHARLESTOWN professional Andrew Dodt is glad to have "plenty of options" after adding a DP World Tour card to his status on the Australasian and Asian circuits next season.
Dodt finished tied for 21st at the season-ending Northern Territory PGA in Darwin on Sunday to confirm third place on the Australasian Order Of Merit (OOM).
Jed Morgan was first ahead of Blake Windred. Neither played in Darwin. The top three receive playing rights on the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour.
Dodt, 36, spent eight years in Europe, where he won twice, but has been based in Asia for the past three years to lessen travel and time away from his young family. His wife Ash gave birth to their second daughter Avie-Rae a fortnight ago.
"The World DP card doesn't start until next season, which kicks off with the Australian Open and Australian PGA in late November," Dodt said. "The Asian Tour has a quiet period in the middle of the year and if I happen to sneak into the bigger Rolex [European] events I will play them. It's a nice option to have. I will have a European, an Asian and Aussie card."
Dodt carded rounds of 68,70,68,72 to finish at six under in Darwin, 14 strokes behind winner Austin Bautista.
"I hit it absolutely terrible," Dodt said. "It was one of my worst ball striking tournaments that I can remember. Three days out of four it was a case of grind it out and try to make a score. The putter kept me in it. On Sunday, I hit six greens in regulation and was fighting the whole way.
"I have my coach coming down from Queensland next week to iron a few things out before I go to London."
The $US 2million International Series England, starting June 2, is one of 10 new events on the Asian Tour.
Dodt hopes to perform well enough in London to earn a start in the first Greg Norman-headed LIV International Series tournament, worth $35m, to be held in the England capital a week later.
Morgan and Windred, as the top two on the Australasian OOM, automatically qualify. However, Windred, like a host of players, would need a release from the European Tour to compete.
Dodt and Windred will join the Hunter golf fraternity at the Jack Newton Memorial Service to be held at the Civis Theatre on Wednesday.
** Ace Charlestown amateur Jye Pickin is part of the NSW team to compete in the Australian Interstate Series which starts on Tuesday at the Sorrento Golf Club on the Mornington Peninsular.
The eight member teams - four male and four female - will play round robin matchplay. The top two teams compete in the final on Thursday.
