Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Down the fairway golf: European tour card gives Charlestown professional Andrew Dodt options

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
May 9 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DOORS OPEN: Andrew Dodt finished tied for 21st at the Northern Territory PGA on Sunday to confirm third spot on the Australasian Order of Merit. Picture: Getty Images

CHARLESTOWN professional Andrew Dodt is glad to have "plenty of options" after adding a DP World Tour card to his status on the Australasian and Asian circuits next season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.