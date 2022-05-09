Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

NNSWF funding push for female friendly facilities as game continues to grow

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
May 9 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GROWING THE GAME: Northern NSW Football chief executive David Eland, pictured with Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson on his left and Paterson Liberal candidate Brooke Vitnell on his right at Thornton Junior Football Club on Saturday. Picture: Sproule Sports Focus

Northern NSW Football [NNSWF] are using Female Football Week and the Federal Election to continue their push for improved facilities for women and girls in the game.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.