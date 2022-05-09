ANGUS Thurgate wants the Newcastle Jets to do more than just beat Perth Glory at Jack McLaughlan Oval on Thursday and secure a place in the main draw of the Australia Cup.
The qualifier signals the end of the Jets' 2021-22 campaign.
Advertisement
Thurgate is already looking ahead and believes a strong run in the Australia Cup, formerly the FFA Cup, to start next season is paramount.
"We don't want to be in this position - playing this game," Thurgate said after the Jets finished the A-League in ninth spot and involved in a four-way play-off for two places in the Australia Cup.
"At the end of the day, it is a cup game. We have to put all of our focus on that, try and win and progress to the round of 32."
The Jets suffered a controversial 2-1 defeat to Western United in the corresponding qualifier last season - the first game under current coach Arthur Papas.
Played in Geelong, Thurgate was robbed of a goal after Western United keeper Jamie Young spilt a shot which landed across the goal line and then spun back into the field of play.
The Jets started to celebrate only for referee Jonathan Barreiro to wave play on.
VAR and goal-line technology are not used in the Australia Cup but television replays confirmed a goal should have been awarded.
"That was our first game together as a new group last year," Thurgate said. "It is a competition we want to go as far as we can in. I feel like we haven't really had a successful cup run yet."
The Jets made the quarter-finals of the knockout in 2019, going down 1-0 to Adelaide.
"It's a record we definitely want to improve," Thurgate said. "If we can have a good result Thursday, it will give us something to play for straight away in the pre-season. There is nothing better to start your season than with competitive football games that mean something."
Perth are coming off a horror A-League season in which they finished bottom.
The Jets thumped the West Australians 6-1 at McDonald Jones Stadium a month ago. However, the Glory rallied late and finished the season with a 1-all draw against Wanderers before a 2-0 upset over Melbourne City.
"It is a cup tie, anything can happen," Thurgate said. "They could have a great day out. We will look at Perth, where we have had success against them and areas we need to improve on.
"The key thing is being consistent in the way we want to play. We have had glimpses of it. If we can develop that consistency, it will make us a much improved team."
Advertisement
The Jets resume training on Tuesday after being given two days to recover after a 2-0 loss to Central Coast on Saturday - Newcastle's third game in six days.
Thurgate is still feeling minor effects a flu-like virus which went through the squad.
"I'm not quite 100 per cent, but I'm close to being over it," he said.
A strong performance would also strengthen Thurgate's chances of selection in the A-League All Stars side to take on Barcelona at Accor Stadium on May 25.
He is among five Jets nominated for the squad. A fan vote will decide 15 players, with coach Dwight Yorke and his assistant to select the remainder of the line-up.
"Anyone who gets an opportunity to play in that game would jump at it," Thurgate said. "It's out of our control. Just to be nominated is awesome."
Advertisement
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.