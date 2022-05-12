Four arrested over alleged pursuits, stolen vehicles

Four people are in custody after an operation by police from Newcastle and Lake Macquarie early on Friday morning.
Calls to Triple Zero shortly after 4am alerted police to several vehicles being driven dangerously in the Lake Macquarie area.
Officers attempted to stop four vehicles - a BMW SUV, a Ford Ranger ute, a Suzuki Swift and a motorcycle - travelling along Wangi Road at Dora Creek, with a pursuit being initiated when the drivers allegedly failed to stop as directed.
An 18-year-old man from Blackalls Park and a 17-year-old boy were arrested when the ute crashed into a second vehicle at Toronto. They have been taken to Toronto Police Station.
Police have confirmed the ute had been reported stolen from Maitland.
A 57-year-old man from Warners Bay was examined at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics after suffering bruising in the crash with the ute. He has been taken to John Hunter Hospital to be checked as a precaution.
A short time later, two youths, aged 15 and 16, were arrested when road spikes were successfully deployed on Five Islands Road at Speers Point, stopping the Swift, earlier reported stolen from Dora Creek.
They are also in custody at Toronto Police Station.
A BMW - which had been reported stolen from Merewether earlier on Friday - was found dumped at Gateshead about 6am. It has been taken for forensic examination.
Inquiries are continuing into the whereabouts of the motorbike, which was also reported stolen from Merewether.
Police have also recovered a stolen BMW 3 series which was found dumped at Eleebana a short time before publication.
Police said inquiries were ongoing.
