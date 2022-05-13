Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Mystery, heartache remains after inquest into disappearance and death of Dylan Dickie

SR
By Sam Rigney
May 13 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MYSTERY: Dylan Ray Dickie, 19, was last seen on June 23, 2016. A motorbike he was riding as well as a helmet and gloves were found in Corrabare State Forest about 10 days later but Dylan's body has never been recovered.

NEARLY six years after he left a house at Cessnock on a motorbike and vanished, the family of Dylan Dickie are no closer to finding out what happened to the "loving, kind and mischievous" 19-year-old.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.