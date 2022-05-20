Linocut is a very basic form of printmaking. Its incised lines and blocks of colour are capable of high drama and elaborate embellishment, ideally suited to telling stories and precise documentation. Zulumovski's extensive narratives have become more multilayered over the years as her technique has developed and become more detailed by 20 years of balancing her life as an artist with the rituals of a suburban housewife. Few female artists have been so frank about the daily life of house and garden with the outside world of industry and harbour always on the horizon. A modern day Eve dominates her environment, the artist's persona, but also goddess of fertility and robust icon of female creativity.