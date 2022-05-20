Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Review

Review: Vera Zulumovski at University Gallery reflects dedication to linocut perfection

By Jill Stowell
May 20 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BOLD: Vera Zulumovski's Veiled Woman on a Balance Beam II (detail). See it now as part of the Embellished Vignette exhibition at Watt Space gallery.

Thirty years can be a long time in the career of an artist. It can also mark many changes in the life of a gallery and in the trajectory of a curator.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.