Little niggles

When it comes to aches and pains it's often hard to know where they come from but easy to understand where they're going.
To hell and back, while you try and work out what caused the problem and dedicate the rest of your life to never triggering that event again.
Be it dodgy back, knee soreness, tennis elbow, fishing wrist, cricked neck, strained calves, feeble feet, aching arches, hurtin' hips, shoulder twangs, pulled buttocks.
Or all of the above if you're, over say, thirty years of age.
As you mature - like a fine wine, or a glass of vinegar - you realise there was much truth in that old nursery rhyme.
The foot bone is connected to the leg bone, the leg bone is connected to the thigh bone and the whingeing bone is connect to the resilience bone.
Even though it can be hard to understand why other people without your aches and pains don't understand how much discomfort you're in. Maybe that's why you remind them so often. Sharing is caring.
In response to the mysterious origins of aches and pains, I'm often reminded of that iconic VB ad.
You can get 'it strivin', divin', choppin', moppin' etc or sellin' a cow ... matter of fact, I've got one now. An ache or pain that is.
They seem to pop up out of nowhere and contrary to the VB ad, a hard earned niggle doesn't need a big cold beer.
Although I've found it doesn't hurt either.
It probably needs ice and elevation.
Amazing the innocuous things that can deliver such weekend-ruining discomfort.
Take getting out of bed.
A move with historic baggage strewn all the way to the physio.
From back strains to hip slips and broken ankles the result of stumbling on ill-placed uggies the night before.
It's a bloody minefield out there - getting to your bathroom - and you want to be careful. Bathrooms are bloody dangerous places too.
Not to say that many of us can't do an injury in the bed, simply by laying there.
Mattresses and pillows have got a lot to answer for, and you're not necessarily going to get those answers from your chiro.
Because like many allied health workers who attend to your aches and pains, it's often a mystery to them as well. (See you next session.)
Maybe it started in bed. Perhaps it got worse the moment you got out of bed. But definitely something went when you bent over to pat the cat.
When you're young you tend to laugh in the face of such vulnerabilities because ... what can I say, you're stupid.
Shock horror when you realise that all that stuff about being bulletproof was a lie, except the part about 'please shoot me now'.
Some people will try to tell you pain is all in the mind.
And if you twist round too fast to correct them, you may well find the pain is actually in your neck. Oh no, not again.
Medic?!!
