Son of a gun Zac Lloyd ready to ride at Newcastle

Gun Queensland apprentice Zac Lloyd will have his second day of riding since transferring to the James Cummings stable when he travels to Newcastle on Saturday.
The son of retired top jockey Jeff Lloyd, who rode more than 90 group 1 winners around the world, Zac had one ride at Hawkesbury on Thursday aboard Caboteur, which was unplaced.
Newcastle-based trainers wasted no time in securing Lloyd for mounts on Saturday. The 18-year-old has two rides for David Atkins and Nathan Doyle and one each for visiting trainers Annabel Neasham and Paul Shailer.
The Atkins pair will be well fancied. Frustrating mare Just Like Lisa has her 16th start in the maiden plate (1400m).
She has been placed seven times and came from last when runner-up on this track on April 30.
Stablemate Rockbarton Roman will contest the benchmark 68 handicap (1890m).
His past five starts have resulted in two wins and two placings, and the gelding will run well.
Doyle's Miss Scalini is the apprentices' mount in the benchmark 68 handicap (1300m).
She had a good preparation during the spring, and she trialled nicely recently.
Stablemate Ready By Design is first-up in the benchmark 64 handicap (1600m). He won two on the trot in April last year.
The Queenslander's remaining two mounts - Relucent and Down Every Road - are each-way chances.
Lloyd claims two-kilograms on NSW provincial tracks.
Lloyd said on Thursday night that he was "excited to be going to Newcastle as it looks such a good, big track on television".
"I appreciate that trainers have provided me with six rides.
"I am privileged to be apprenticed to James Cummings and between him and Darren Beadman mentoring me, it couldn't be any better.
"My mother is in Sydney, and she will accompany me to Newcastle."
My best chances for Newcastle are Thailand (Race 5) and Harvey's Way (Race 8).
Newcastle was rated a Soft 7 on Friday with more rain predicted.
On Sunday, Muswellbrook host a seven-race card.
