Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Federal Election
Federal Election

It's going to be 'very tight' but Joyce says Nats will get Hunter 'humming again'

By Alex Mitchell
Updated May 20 2022 - 12:58am, first published 12:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, pictured with Hunter candidate James Thomson, says his party stands behind the jobs of coalminers ahead of the federal election. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce says only a vote for the coalition can "get this place humming again" as Australia heads for a seemingly tight federal election.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Federal Election
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.