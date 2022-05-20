Nathan Doyle-trained mares on track for interstate double

Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle believes a heavy track and step up to the mile will suit Cafe Royal when she contests the group 3 Pam O'Neill Stakes (1600m) at Doomben on Saturday.
The five-year-old mare was third, just over half a length away from winner Dzsenifer, in her first shot at black-type last start at the Gold Coast in the listed Silk Stocking (1400m).
Two weeks on, Cafe Royal will again face a heavy track and a similar field with Kerrin McEvoy aboard.
Doyle was confident she would appreciate the rise in distance and overcome a start from gate nine.
"It was terrific," Doyle said on Friday of Cafe Royal's last start.
"Probably the winner just got the jump on her and took off a bit earlier than her, and that's probably not her game. She needs to be first to take off. She'll only grind and if she gets headed, she'll always fight back, and she toughed it out well.
"There's a bit of rain about up here again so it will be a genuine Heavy 10, so it seems like a nice option.
"Kerrin jumped off and said 'try her at the mile'. He thinks she'll run it right out.
"There doesn't look like a lot of speed tomorrow so her gate shouldn't be too bad. We should be able to get across into a nice spot and she should be strong late.
"Most people don't want the rain but I'm happy to see it come with her."
Cafe Royal, which has three wins and three placings in eight starts on heavy going, was a $10 TAB chance.
Newcastle trainer Kris Lees has Lunakorn, Galaxy Belle and Wild Sheila as outsiders in the race.
At Rosehill, Doyle has last-start Newcastle winner Starboreta having a first shot a Midway Handicap (1400m).
The five-year-old mare was a $9.50 chance on Friday from gate 11.
"She's had a great preparation," Doyle said. "I think she's a better horse ridden quiet and exposed late, like her last run at Newcastle when she won, and she deserves a crack at that grade.
"She gets there in good order. A bit of a sticky gate but probably with her racing pattern, that shouldn't worry her."
"I think you are better off letting her balance up and get into a rhythm. We were positive with her on a few occasions when we thought there's no speed in the race, but she's probably not as effective."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
