Nathan Doyle-trained mares on track for interstate double

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
May 20 2022 - 11:00am
SYDNEY SHOT: The Nathan Doyle-trained Starboreta winning at Hawkesbury. Picture: Hawkesbury Race Club

Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle believes a heavy track and step up to the mile will suit Cafe Royal when she contests the group 3 Pam O'Neill Stakes (1600m) at Doomben on Saturday.

