Far Out Bro claims Hunter Regional Championship for trainer Adam Ruggari

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated May 20 2022 - 10:45am, first published 10:00am
Adam Ruggari

Sawyers Gully horseman Adam Ruggari scored his first group 1 win as a trainer when Far Out Bro blitzed his rivals by 17 metres in the $100,000 Hunter Regional Championship Final (2030m) at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.

