Far Out Bro claims Hunter Regional Championship for trainer Adam Ruggari

Sawyers Gully horseman Adam Ruggari scored his first group 1 win as a trainer when Far Out Bro blitzed his rivals by 17 metres in the $100,000 Hunter Regional Championship Final (2030m) at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.
Far Out Bro, the $2.50 favourite from a second-row draw, was taken around the field and to the front by Jack Callaghan once the field settled.
He then led in 28.1 middle quarters before sprinting clear in the back straight to open up a huge margin. He then cruised to an easy win ahead of the Geoff Dorn-trained pair of Sergei and Oleg in a mile rate of 1:55:7.
It was a second Hunter final victory for Callaghan, who won the inaugural race in 2020 with the Clayton Harmey-trained Kanye Crusader.
Ruggari claimed a group 1 win as a driver, with New York Fashion, but he said the victory on Friday night - six months in the planning - was extra special given the death of Far Out Bro's owner Tony Xerri just two days ago.
"It's a weird feeling because I've been super confident for six months going into the race," Ruggari said.
"I knew he had the locals' measure, pending no bad luck, and then the one from Queensland [Scotch En Ice] came down and I wasn't 100 per cent sure about it, but he's a really good horse and he showed it tonight.
"I was a little bit worried [when he took off in the back straight]. He did the same thing at Maitland [in the Inter City Pace Final] and got run down, but he got run down by a really good horse [Chevrons Art] that night and there's was nothing like that chasing him tonight.
"This one meant a lot, with Tony passing, it was special."
The win gives Far Out Bro a spot in another $100,000 race, the state regional final, next week at Menangle and Ruggari was confident of another strong performance.
"He still had the plugs in so there might have been something left," he said.
"I think he's got as good a chance as any with the right run and a bit of luck."
It was the third edition of the Hunter Regional Championship. Geoff Harding's The Choreographer won in 2021.
Earlier, Ellalong trainer-driver Michael Formosa won the Hunter consolation with Ultimate Force ($2.30 favourite), which came from a sit behind the leader to edge out Itsallaboutjack by a neck. Mannho was third.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
