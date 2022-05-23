Newcastle Herald
Newcastle City junior Asha Turner Funk invited to AFLW Draft Combine

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated May 23 2022 - 7:55am, first published 4:30am
IN FRAME: Newcastle City junior Asha Turner Funk is keen to make the most of an invitation to the AFLW Draft Combine. Picture: Marina Neil

Cooks Hill teenager Asha Turner Funk has taken a step towards her dream of playing AFLW by being invited to the 2022 Draft Combine.

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

