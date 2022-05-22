COACH Scott Coleman had to hand out A4 sheets of paper with the words to the Hunter Wildfires team song printed on them after they beat West Harbour.
That was four weeks ago.
Now they rip into the song like a Cold Chisel fan belting out Khe Sanh .
The Wildfires came from 18-3 down early in the second half to overpower Easts at a rain-soaked No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
It was their fourth straight victory, adding to triumphs over West Harbour (28-8), Randwick (41-38) and Manly (29-25) and moved them to fifth spot on 25 points.
Replacement No.8 Tiueti Asi burrowed over deep in injury time after the Wildfires had pounded away at the Beasties line for 20-plus phases.
"It wasn't pretty but we got there," Coleman said. "The team spirit is really high and they keep fighting."
It was a game Coleman said the Wildfires would have lost early in their evolution.
"Winning does become a habit," Coleman said. "You find ways to win. That is the sign of a good team. Easts have nowlost five closes ones in a row."
The Wildfires trailed 15-3 at the break and were off the pace.
They missed the long kicking game of injured fly-half Connor Winchester (shoulder) and the direction of lock and skipper Rob Puli'uvea.
Easts attacked the Wildfires scrum, played front-foot ball and attacked out wide. Everything stuck in a blistering opening 40 minutes.
"We were out-enthused," Coleman said. "Easts knew the set piece was our go-to. They smoked us in the first two driving hauls and had us in the scrum. I told them at half-time we had to lift the enthusiasm and eventually Easts will falter. They couldn't play like that for 80 minutes."
Easts added another penalty to extend the gap to 18-3.
The Wildfires finally worked the ball into the Easts quarter and were rewarded when lock Ngaruhe Jones crashed over from close range in the 52nd minute.
Momentum changed. The Wildfires scrum grabbed the ascendancy and they started to win the battle for field position.
Phil Bradford, who was again outstanding, powered over for a try in the 63rd minute and added a second, expertly controlling a driving maul, in the 72nd minute to put the home side up 22-18.
The good work appeared to be brought undone when Easts winger Darby Lancaster burst through the middle to score beside the posts and regain the lead 25-22 with four minutes on the clock
But the home side found a way back. They won the restart, then earned a scrum penalty to drive into the Easts 22 metres.
"We knew there was enough time," Coleman said. "If we were patient and stayed together, we would eventually score. It's boring rugby but sometimes that is what you have to do."
Jones had his best game since returning three weeks ago, blinside back-rowers Morgan Inness and Donny Freeman got through a power of work and centre Penikolo Latu was a battering ram.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
