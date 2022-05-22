Newcastle Herald
Basketball: Ryan Beisty leads the way as Falcons pip Hawks to make it five straight wins

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
May 22 2022 - 6:00am
STANDOUT: Falcons swingman Ryan Beaisty posted a team-high 29 points - including five three-pointers - to go with 15 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot. Picture: Peter Lorimer

NEWCASTLE Falcons climbed off the canvas to pip Illawarra Hawks 86-85 in another heart-stopping NBL1 men's game at Beaton Park Snakepit in Wollongong on Saturday night, stretching their unbeaten streak to five games.

