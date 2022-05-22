Newcastle Herald
Strong start lifts Hunter Wildfires to victory over Warringah in Jack Scott Cup round 3

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated May 22 2022 - 3:41am, first published 3:30am
Wildfires halfback Peta Salter controlled the game for the hosts and crossed for a first-half try against Warringah in Jack Scott Cup on Saturday. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Coach Joey de Dassel praised the Hunter Wildfires' "resilience" as they staved off a second-half fightback by Warringah to win 24-12 in round three of Jack Scott Cup at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.

